4 months ago
ABB says power grids project pipeline is healthy
#Switzerland Market Report
April 25, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 4 months ago

ABB says power grids project pipeline is healthy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss transmission and industrial automation company ABB has a strong pipeline of orders in power grids, the head of that business told reporters on Tuesday.

The power grids unit reported a 17 percent drop in like-for-like orders in the first quarter.

"If I look at the pipeline of the projects that our customers are planning to implement, it's healthy," Claudio Facchin told a news conference at the Hannover Messe industry trade fair. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

