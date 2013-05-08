FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German industry output unexpectedly rises in March
May 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

German industry output unexpectedly rises in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly rose in March, figures from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday, contrasting with other recent data that has painted a much gloomier picture of Europe’s largest economy.

Output jumped by 1.2 percent on the month in March as factories churned out more capital, consumer and intermediate goods and energy production rose.

The headline figure came in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent dip and beat even the highest forecast for a 0.8 percent rise.

The output data comes on the heels of figures showing industry orders rose again in March as strong demand from the euro zone provided a boost.

“The improving orders situation in the industrial sector and a recovery in construction should give further impetus to the manufacturing industry in the coming months,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The data for February was revised up to a gain of 0.6 percent from an originally reported 0.5 percent increase.

