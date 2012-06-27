FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brandenburg June CPI -0.1 m/m, +1.8 y/y
June 27, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Brandenburg June CPI -0.1 m/m, +1.8 y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German
state of Brandenburg fell in June by 0.1 percent month-on-month
and rose by 1.8 percent year-on-year, the state's statistics
office said on Wednesday. 
    Data for six German states are used to calculate a
preliminary inflation figure for Germany. 
    The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
June consumer price data: 
 
                                             Percentage change  
  
Index/component                          mth/mth  yr/yr   Index 
 
Overall price index                      -0.1      +1.8   111.9
w/o seasonal foodstuffs                  -0.2      +1.8   111.7
w/o heating oil and fuels                +0.2      +1.8   110.7
w/o administered prices                  -0.1      +2.0   112.0
w/o rents (including added costs)        -0.1      +2.2   114.5
Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks      +0.7      +3.7   120.8
Foodstuffs                               +0.8      +3.4   120.6
Seasonal foodstuffs                      +4.8      +4.7   125.5
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco             +0.3      +3.0   119.0
Alcoholic drinks                         +0.5      +1.5   112.7
Clothing and shoes                       -0.4      +2.9   111.8
Household rents/electricity/gas/other    -0.1      +1.6   111.7
Rents (including added costs)            unch      +0.6   103.6
Net rents                                unch      +0.7   103.3
Additional housing costs                 unch      unch   105.1
household energy                         -0.1      +4.7   141.8
Electricity                              +1.2      +1.5   140.4
Gas                                      +0.1      +8.0   130.4
Heating oil                              -4.4      +4.2   160.1
Furniture, household goods, repairs      unch      +1.9   108.4
Health and personal care items           unch      +2.4   108.3
Transport                                -0.9      +2.2   118.0
Fuels                                    -3.4      +2.1   132.4
Communications                           unch      -1.4    84.6
Entertainment, leisure                   -0.2      +1.1   105.0
Package Holidays                         +0.1      +1.8   110.3
Education                                unch      -0.3   119.8
Lodgings and catering                    +0.9      +3.5   115.3
Catering                                 +0.3      +3.6   115.9
Lodgings                                 +2.4      +2.9   113.5
Other goods and services                 unch      -0.9   110.0
Services                                 +0.1      +1.0   107.4
Goods                                    -0.2      +2.6   116.6
 
 

 (Berlin newsroom; Tel:+49 30 288 5142; Email:
berlin.econ@news.reuters.com)

