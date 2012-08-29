FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preliminary German August inflation accelerates to 2.0 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Preliminary German August inflation accelerates to 2.0 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Germany accelerated to 2.0 percent in August due to higher fuel and heating oil prices, pushing it towards the upper limit of the ECB’s euro zone target for price stability, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The annual figure came in well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 31 economists for inflation to edge up to 1.8 percent in August from 1.7 percent last month.

The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation close to but just under 2 percent in the euro zone as a whole.

On a monthly basis preliminary consumer prices increased by 0.3 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, more than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for a 0.2 percent rise in the cost of living.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries showed a monthly rise of 0.3 percent and a year-on-year gain of 2.2 percent after a monthly gain of 0.4 percent and an annual rise of 1.9 percent in July.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected this measure of inflation would pick up to 2.0 percent on the year in August and decelerate to 0.1 percent on the month.

Germany’s flash inflation estimate is based on data from six of the country’s 16 states, which make up more than half of the population.

Final German price data for July are due to be released on September 12, the office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.