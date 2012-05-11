UPDATE 1-Germany flexible on inflation as prices rise

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German inflation hovered above the euro zone’s target for a 15th consecutive month in April, but both the government and the country’s central bank have signalled they will tolerate higher prices as long as euro-wide inflation remains under control.

On Friday, the Federal Statistics Office revised up the increase in April consumer prices to 2.1 percent, above the “close to but below two percent” level, which the European Central Bank wants for the broader euro zone.

Deep-seated fears of inflation in Germany date back to the 1920s and the Bundesbank is internationally known for its unforgiving stance on prices.

But senior policymakers have sent clear signals in recent days that they are willing to accept a stronger rise in German prices than may have been tolerable in the past.

Acceptance of higher inflation in Europe’s biggest economy, for example through higher wage deals, could help struggling states in Europe’s southern periphery by boosting demand for their goods and bolstering their competitiveness relative to Germany.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble voiced support earlier this week for wage increases and told a news conference in Berlin on Thursday that German inflation rates between two and three percent could be acceptable.

“As long as we are ... in a corridor between two and three percent, we may not be below two percent but we are in an area that is still acceptable,” Schaeuble said.

Euro zone inflation as a whole runs at 2.6 percent.

Germany has been more resilient than its peers to the euro zone debt crisis. But as much of the currency bloc slips into recession, the ECB has kept interest rates at 1 percent, judging that low rates are crucial to stimulating growth and that underlying pressures on prices seem limited for the time being.

The economic contraction in the euro zone’s periphery means those countries face downward price pressure, while Germany’s economy, forecast to expand by around 0.7 percent this year, may see inflation rates rise.

BUBA

Bundesbank comments earlier this week that inflation in the euro zone’s largest economy was likely to rise above the average at times was interpreted by some media to mean the central bank was adopting a more flexible stance.

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has attempted to explain the view of the central bank, on which the European Central Bank was modelled.

“It is our mandate to keep the average rate of inflation in the euro zone at just below 2 percent,” Weidmann was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

“In individual cases, however, that can mean that inflation in Germany can temporarily be above the average at the same time as it is below the average in other euro zone countries.”

Top-selling newspaper Bild’s front-page headline on Friday read “Inflation Alarm! Bundesbank is softening the euro!”.

Speaking in parliament on Friday, Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle also cautioned against policies that would allow prices to get out of control.

“We want to end a policy of making debts, in Germany, in the federal states, in Europe, because we are convinced that starting the printing press, printing money cannot be an answer,” he said.

“That leads to devaluation, that led to inflation and the stability of our money is a core concern of our government.”