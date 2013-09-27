German inflation slower than expected in September

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German inflation decelerated to 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, down from 1.5 percent in August and remaining below the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent, preliminary data showed on Friday.

That slightly undershot the median forecast in a Reuters poll for an unchanged reading of 1.5 percent. Consumer prices were steady on a monthly basis.

The slowdown was largely due to a moderate price development for oil products, the statistics office said.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were also unchanged on the month and showed a year-on-year rise of 1.6 percent.

Final German price data for September are due to be released on October 11, the office said.