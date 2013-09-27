FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German inflation slower than expected in September
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

German inflation slower than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German inflation decelerated to 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, down from 1.5 percent in August and remaining below the ECB’s target of close to but below 2 percent, preliminary data showed on Friday.

That slightly undershot the median forecast in a Reuters poll for an unchanged reading of 1.5 percent. Consumer prices were steady on a monthly basis.

The slowdown was largely due to a moderate price development for oil products, the statistics office said.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were also unchanged on the month and showed a year-on-year rise of 1.6 percent.

Final German price data for September are due to be released on October 11, the office said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.