German annual inflation unexpectedly accelerates in November

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - German annual inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 1.3 percent in November from 1.2 percent the previous month, remaining well below the ECB’s target of close to but just below 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

That came in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for an unchanged reading of 1.2.

Consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries rose 0.2 percent on the month and showed a year-on-year gain of 1.6 percent.

Final German price data for November are due to be released on Dec. 11, the office said.