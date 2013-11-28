UPDATE 1-German consumer price data lessens pressure on ECB to act

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Preliminary German consumer prices harmonised with other EU countries accelerated in November, suggesting euro zone inflation could come in higher than expected and reducing pressure on the ECB to take further action.

The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) - the measure of inflation used by the European Central Bank - showed the cost of living in Europe’s largest economy, rose by 1.6 percent this month, data from the Statistics Office showed.

That exceeded the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise to 1.3 percent and overshot even the highest estimate of 1.5 percent.

While euro zone inflation data due out on Friday is forecast to show consumer prices rising by 0.8 percent in November, Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding said the German reading suggested inflation in the single currency bloc would actually accelerate to 0.9 percent.

“(The German data) mitigates deflation worries in the euro zone a bit and is another argument for the ECB to just sit tight and watch what happens for the next three months rather than being rushed into new policy action,” he said.

The ECB cut rates to a record low after inflation in the euro zone eased to 0.7 percent in October - well below the bank’s target for inflation of close to but below 2 percent.

Several ECB members have said since then that they are open to taking new steps to prevent deflationary pressure from harming the economic outlook.

Data on Thursday showing a contraction in loans to households and companies in the euro zone quickened in October piled pressure on the ECB to do more to buoy the euro zone’s weak recovery.

“For the ECB (the German data) offsets what we had in the weak credit data earlier today, which on their own would be something that could justify further action,” Schmieding said, adding that the low October euro zone reading looked more like an outlier now.

Economists expect the ECB to keep the main refinancing rate at a record low of 0.25 percent at their December meeting and do not foresee the bank embarking on a programme of outright asset purchases to revive a sputtering recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

Consumer prices in Germany on a non-harmonised basis accelerated to 1.3 percent on the year in November from 1.2 percent the previous month.

Moderate inflation, combined with high employment levels and wage hikes, is boosting domestic demand in Germany which is helping to offset weaker exports.

Final German price data for November are due to be released on Dec. 11.