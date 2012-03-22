FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany lacks 8 bln eur for infrastructure-report
#Basic Materials
Germany lacks 8 bln eur for infrastructure-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The German government lacks as much as 8.4 billion euros ($11.1 billion) for investment in motorways, railway lines and other infrastructure in the period to 2015, German paper Bild-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing a government document.

The government plans to invest almost 16 billion euros in infrastructure in the period but this is insufficient to cover the most necessary investments, the paper quoted the so-called investment blueprint as saying.

The government presented a preliminary plan for investments in December and gave German states and ministries until the end of January to make additional proposals to the plan. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

