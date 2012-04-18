FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German insurers eye premium rise in 2012 -body
April 18, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

German insurers eye premium rise in 2012 -body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s insurance industry expects premiums to rise again in 2012 after posting a 0.4 percent drop in 2011, the first decline in premiums in decades, German insurance association GDV said on Wednesday.

The GDV also urged the European Central Bank to reverse its expansive monetary policy soon to allow a “sensible development” of long term interest rates.

Insurers are feeling the pinch from low interest rates on government bonds, in which they are heavily invested to meet long-term obligations to policyholders, as low interests on government bonds choke insurers’ investment income. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Jonathan Gould)

