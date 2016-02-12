German insurers see another year of slow premium growth in 2016

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German insurers will likely see premium growth stagnate at a rate of 0.5 percent this year amid debilitatingly low interest rates, trade body GDV said on Friday.

In 2015, total premiums edged up 0.5 percent to 193.6 billion euros ($218.4 billion), posting the weakest growth rate in four years, GDV said on Friday.

GDV represents some of Europe’s largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx, as members.