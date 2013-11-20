Germany seeks to aid insurers facing low interest rates

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany plans some regulatory measures to help the country’s life insurers, who are battling the debilitating effects of low interest rates on their business, a top Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“Further measures are envisaged in the next legislative period,” Thomas Steffen told a conference organised by the EU’s insurance watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

Germany has been ordering cuts to the interest rates allowed on guaranteed long-term savings products and has also ordered insurers to build up reserves to lessen the pain but low interest rates remain the No. 1 problem facing the sector.

Steffen did not give details of the measures in mind. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)