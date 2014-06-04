German cabinet signs off on life insurance draft law -source

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - The German government has signed off on a draft law to reform the life insurance industry, a person familiar with the decision said, in a bid to ensure firms meet interest rate promises to existing customers amid low returns from government bonds.

Among other changes, the draft law would give financial watchdog Bafin the power to prevent insurers from paying out dividends before all promises to customers have been fulfilled.

To ease the burden on the industry, the government also plans to cut the guaranteed interest rate on life insurance savings policies that insurers will be allowed to offer to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent starting next year.

The changes are aimed at bolstering the 93 mainly small life insurers in Germany, many of which are finding it increasingly tough to service interest rate guarantees as high as 4 percent on policies sold up to the year 2000, while benchmark 10-year government bonds currently yield only 1.4 percent.

Big German life insurers such as Allianz Munich Re’s Ergo and Talanx, as well as foreign players such as Italy’s Generali and France’s Axa are seen as well capitalised enough to withstand low interest rates for a prolonged period.

The draft law will now be put to Germany’s lower house of parliament for approval. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewksi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Mark Potter)