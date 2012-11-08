FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlin eyes interest rate threat to insurers -paper
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Berlin eyes interest rate threat to insurers -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry is mulling a further cut to the rate insurers can guarantee their customers on savings policies, aiming to offset pressure on the sector from low government bond yields, a German newspaper reported,

Citing government sources, financial daily Handelsblatt quoted the minutes of a meeting between the Finance Ministry and German parliamentarians as raising concerns about the “weakest fifth” of German insurers, who face risks beyond 2018 if low interest rates persist.

Handelsblatt quoted government sources as saying the Finance Ministry and markets watchdog Bafin were also considering a suspension of the guaranteed rate altogether, to lighten the financial burden insurers are facing.

Rock-bottom interest rates on the government bonds in which insurers primarily invest are slowly eroding insurers’ ability to make good on their long-term obligations to policy holders.

Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz warned earlier this year that low interest rates could create a fresh financial market bubble, thus sewing the seeds of the next crisis.

The Finance Ministry declined immediate comment on the newspaper report. Bafin was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.