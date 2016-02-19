FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German life insurers face rising reserve buffers -Bafin
February 19, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

German life insurers face rising reserve buffers -Bafin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Life will get tougher for Germany’s life insurers, who will face an increasingly onerous build-up of reserves to offset the effects of low interest rates in the coming years, the country’s top insurance regulator said in an interview.

“Insurers must prepare themselves for a sustained period of low interest rates; anything else would be negligent,” Frank Grund, head of insurance supervision at financial market regulator Bafin, told Reuters.

Many German life insurers sold savings policies with guaranteed interest rates as high as 4 percent in the past and, with current interest rates near zero, are finding it increasingly tough to earn the returns needed to pay policyholders. Germany has required insurers since 2011 to set aside special reserves to make sure that the guarantees will be paid as promised.

Insurers last year alone diverted more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) into their special reserves, or ZZR in German, bringing total reserves to 32 billion. Insurers are already straining to build the reserves, which cut down on the funds available for more profitable investment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

