UPDATE 2-Some German insurers may fail under new capital rules -watchdog

* Five to 10 German insurers could fail under Solvency II

* Germany has backstop company in place for any failures

* Need different approach to define global system risks

* Trade body GDV: too early to judge Solvency II impact

By Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Some German insurers may fail in the wake of tough new European capital rules for the industry due to come into force in 2016, Germany’s top insurance supervisor said.

“I‘m not sure that all insurers will make it,” Felix Hufeld, head of insurance at German watchdog Bafin, told a conference at the University of Frankfurt late on Tuesday.

Germany’s life insurers are suffering in the current environment of rock-bottom interest rates and may struggle to build up the 3 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.1-$6.8 billion) in extra capital per year that regulator Bafin estimates may be needed to meet the new rules known as Solvency II, he said.

Bafin supervises more than 90 life insurers in Germany, from Europe’s biggest, Allianz, to a raft of smaller, unlisted insurers that are seen as facing the biggest challenge under Solvency II.

“I don’t know, it could be five or 10,” Hufeld said of the number of insurers that risked failure.

Bafin tempered the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, saying that undershooting solvency capital requirements was not equivalent to the failure of an insurer.

“The statement that life insurers will be able to fulfil their guarantee obligations in the short and medium term remains valid,” Bafin said.

German insurance trade body GDV on Wednesday said it was too early to judge the impact of Solvency II on individual companies, as many provisions still needed to be finalised and translated into national law over the coming months.

Furthermore, the 3-5 billion euro capital estimate was “too high,” the GDV said, adding insurers were already building up billions of euros in reserves to account for low interest rates.

Many German life insurers have a large stock of insurance savings policies carrying guaranteed interest rates of up to 4 percent, which they will have to pay policy holders for decades to come, a tough task when the current benchmark yield on 10-year German government debt is only 1.7 percent.

Germany has a backstop life insurance company called Protektor Lebensversicherung AG in place to protect policy holders in case an insurance company becomes insolvent.

“We have to be prepared,” Hufeld said.

The European Commission, the European Parliament and EU member governments reached agreement on final details of the Solvency II rules earlier this month, in a deal that some EU politicians criticised as caving in to industry interests.

The agreement gave Germany something it wanted, a 16-year transition period to help life insurers deal with their back book of guaranteed policies, but Hufeld said insurers would need to make strenuous efforts to meet Solvency II’s terms.

“It is certainly not industry-friendly,” he said.

GLOBAL RULES

Bafin plans to ask Germany’s life insurers to do an “as if” calculation next summer to see how well they would comply with the Solvency II rules.

Separately, the EU’s insurance watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), plans stress tests of the insurance sector in the spring that will also be based on Solvency II.

Solvency II requires more sophistication from insurers in matching the risks on their books with the capital they have to hold to cover those risks, better protecting policy holders.

The EU also wants Solvency II to form the vanguard of efforts to define global capital standards for insurers.

International regulators have already identified nine insurers, including Allianz, Axa, Prudential plc and AIG, as potentially posing a risk to the financial system should they go bust.

Insurers, for their part, deny they create systemic risk.

Hufeld appeared to disagree with both the industry and fellow regulators’ approach to reining-in global players.

“There is systemic risk but it has to be captured differently,” he said, adding that insurers’ role in the capital markets could have a big indirect effect on the banking system should an insurer fail.

“We need a more activity-based approach but I do not have a complete answer,” Hufeld said.