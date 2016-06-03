German insurers eye 450 mln eur hit from storm Elvira

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German insurers expect claims of around 450 million euros ($500 million) for storm Elvira, which created heavy localised flooding, damaging cars and buildings particularly in southern Germany at the end of May, insurance association GDV said on Friday.

The storm, which passed through Germany from May 27-30, hit especially hard in the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where property owners tend to be well-insured, GDV said.

The GDV’s claims estimate did not include further weather-related damage in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria in subsequent days, the body said.

Insurers such as Allianz have said it would take at least some days to prepare their own estimates. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)