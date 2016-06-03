FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German insurers eye 450 mln eur hit from storm Elvira
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

German insurers eye 450 mln eur hit from storm Elvira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - German insurers expect claims of around 450 million euros ($500 million) for storm Elvira, which created heavy localised flooding, damaging cars and buildings particularly in southern Germany at the end of May, insurance association GDV said on Friday.

The storm, which passed through Germany from May 27-30, hit especially hard in the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where property owners tend to be well-insured, GDV said.

The GDV’s claims estimate did not include further weather-related damage in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria in subsequent days, the body said.

Insurers such as Allianz have said it would take at least some days to prepare their own estimates. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.