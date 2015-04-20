FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Windstorm Niklas to cost German insurers 750 mln eur -body
April 20, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Windstorm Niklas to cost German insurers 750 mln eur -body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - German insurers are likely to face damage claims of around 750 million euros ($808 million) from windstorm “Niklas”, which struck the country on March 31, insurance trade body GDV said on Monday.

That would make Niklas, which entailed wind speeds of up to 192 kilometres (119 miles) per hour, one of the five most costly storms to hit the country in the last 15 years, the GDV said of its estimate, which is preliminary.

The majority of damage to houses, commercial properties and cars occurred in Germany but other countries such as Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Ireland were also affected, according to catastrophe modelling firm AIR, which estimated total insured damage from the storm at up to 1.9 billion euros.

German insurer Allianz and reinsurer Munich Re said they would unveil estimates of their own hit from the storm along with their first-quarter earnings results next month.

$1 = 0.9285 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Georgina Prodhan

