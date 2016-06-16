German insurers see 1.2 bln eur hit from May-June storms

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German insurance association GDV on Thursday estimated damage claims from storms that struck Germany in late May and early June would cost insurers about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Preliminary estimates were for 1 billion euros in claims in household, commercial and industrial insurance and a further 200 million euros for damage to cars, GDV said.

In comparison, insurers paid out 2 billion euros for natural catastrophe claims in all of 2015, GDV said.