a year ago
German insurers see 1.2 bln eur hit from May-June storms
June 16, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

German insurers see 1.2 bln eur hit from May-June storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German insurance association GDV on Thursday estimated damage claims from storms that struck Germany in late May and early June would cost insurers about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Preliminary estimates were for 1 billion euros in claims in household, commercial and industrial insurance and a further 200 million euros for damage to cars, GDV said.

In comparison, insurers paid out 2 billion euros for natural catastrophe claims in all of 2015, GDV said.

$1 = 0.8875 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
