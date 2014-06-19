FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watchdog sees fast German insurer move to new life products
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Watchdog sees fast German insurer move to new life products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - German life insurers will shift quickly towards new savings products with fewer guarantees as the sector responds to the challenge of low interest rates and tighter regulation, a top German regulator predicted.

Officials have been urging the country’s more than 90 life insurers to broaden their product palette beyond traditional savings products that offer a guaranteed rate of return, said Felix Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at German financial watchdog Bafin.

“We’re encouraging the insurers to innovate; there is plenty of room between products with traditional guarantees and purely index-linked policies,” Hufeld told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.