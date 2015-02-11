Germany clears way for mobile frequency sales in second quarter

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The German government has cleared the way for a swift auction of new frequency bands for mobile telephone services as part of a drive to make fast Internet available across the country.

Under its “Digital Agenda” launched in August, Germany’s right-left coalition government aims to provide all households with download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second by 2018.

Germany lags the European average for fast broadband penetration as a percentage of the population, according to data from the European Commission from Jan. 2014.

On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a change to regulations so frequencies in the 700 megahertz spectrum can now be used for fast Internet connections in remote, rural areas.

At present, only 20 percent of rural areas have access to fast data connections.

The auctions of the frequencies, which are used now for television, are due to take place in the second quarter of 2015.

The government plans to use the proceeds to fund the expansion of broadband Internet in the country and invest in digital infrastructure. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; writing by Caroline Copley; editing by David Clarke)