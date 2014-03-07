FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to invest proceeds from frequency sales in broadband
March 7, 2014

Germany to invest proceeds from frequency sales in broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German Infrastructure Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday Berlin will invest the proceeds of planned sales of frequency bands to mobile telephone services in broadband infrastructure expansion.

Germany’s right-left coalition government aims to have broadband of at least 50 megabits a second available across the country by 2018, up from a coverage level of 60 percent. For the upgrade an estimated 20 to 34 billion euros is necessary. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Peter Maushagen, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
