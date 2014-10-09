FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TLG, Scout24 postpone IPO plans by several days - sources
#Financials
October 9, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

TLG, Scout24 postpone IPO plans by several days - sources

Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German property company TLG Immobilien and online classifieds group Scout24 are postponing their planned stock market listings by several days as the market conditions have worsened, several people familiar with the deals said.

TLG Immobilien had initially planned to publish its IPO prospectus on Thursday but is now targeting to do that early next week, three people familiar with that deal said.

“It makes no sense to push TLG into the market against the sentiment,” one of the people said, adding the IPO organisers would now evaluate on a day-by-day basis whether it makes sense to go ahead with the listing.

Online classifieds group Scout24, which initially planned to publish its intention to float this week and to list four weeks later, is now targeting to announce its IPO plans at the earliest next week, two people familiar with the deal said.

“The market environment just is not right,” one of the sources said. (Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
