FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says Iran promises to repay debts from export guarantees
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Germany says Iran promises to repay debts from export guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German deputy Economy Minister Uwe Beckmeyer said on Tuesday Iran had promised to repay soon old debts arising from state guarantees for German exports, clearing the way for fresh guarantees to be issued.

“Iran has now recognised its old debts and promised me to pay them in the near-term,” Beckmeyer told Reuters.

Iran owes Germany about 500 million euros ($578.90 million) under so-called Hermes covers, a German government arrangement that protects German companies if foreign debtors fail to pay. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.