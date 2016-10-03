FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Germany to press U.S. to reduce Iran sanctions - economy minister
October 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Germany to press U.S. to reduce Iran sanctions - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second reference to Iran in first paragraph)

TEHRAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel promised on Monday to remind the United States of its commitment to reduce sanctions against Iran, as he courted business ties during a two-day trip to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the opening of an economic forum, Gabriel said Germany wanted to "remind the United States of the commitment to get to an effective dismantling of sanctions".

Iran's Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad Khazaei said 10 economic agreements would be signed on the sidelines of Gabriel's visit. "I hope that this will smooth the way between both countries," he said.

Gabriel has gone to Iran with a plane-load of industry executives. Remaining U.S. sanctions and political concerns have so far held back a hoped-for business boom between the two countries. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)

