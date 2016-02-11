Germany to make available 500 mln euros in credit to Iraq

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany is making available 500 million euros ($566 million) in credit to Iraq which is not earmarked for any specific purpose but the country needs investment in its infrastructure, said Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

“Germany is ready to do what it can.. to stabilise Iraq in view of the big security challenges and economic challenges,” said Merkel, adding low oil prices were a big problem for the Iraqi budget.

“So today we have given Iraq credit of 500 million euros for unspecified purposes,” she said adding the country’s infrastructure needed to be rebuilt to give people hope and encourage them to stay. ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers)