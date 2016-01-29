Merkel says up to each country to deal with Commission on budgets

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - It is up to each European Union member to deal with the European Commission on their respective budgets, and for the EU executive to decide on being flexible over individual cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

“I don’t interfere,” Merkel told a news conference after meeting Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose government wants the EU Commission to grant it more fiscal leeway in its 2016 budget.