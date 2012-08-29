FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel-euro zone must boost cooperation with ECB, Commission
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel-euro zone must boost cooperation with ECB, Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months as critical events loom, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Berlin on Wednesday.

“We are convinced that the path we have chosen is the right one. We are also convinced that we must improve the ability to cooperate within the euro zone over the next months, we will support the work of Herman Van Rompuy, Jose Manuel Barroso, Mario Draghi, Jean-Claude Juncker, with our own suggestions, we will agree things bilaterally,” Merkel said.

Speaking at joint press conference with Monti she added: “We have an ambitious agenda in the next weeks but we believe we have the necessary means to strengthen and stabilise the euro zone.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.