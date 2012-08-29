Merkel-euro zone must boost cooperation with ECB, Commission

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months as critical events loom, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Berlin on Wednesday.

“We are convinced that the path we have chosen is the right one. We are also convinced that we must improve the ability to cooperate within the euro zone over the next months, we will support the work of Herman Van Rompuy, Jose Manuel Barroso, Mario Draghi, Jean-Claude Juncker, with our own suggestions, we will agree things bilaterally,” Merkel said.

Speaking at joint press conference with Monti she added: “We have an ambitious agenda in the next weeks but we believe we have the necessary means to strengthen and stabilise the euro zone.”