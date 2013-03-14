FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finmin says confident Italy will form effective govt
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

German finmin says confident Italy will form effective govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was “very confident” Italy could form an effective government after a national election last month left no party with a parliamentary majority.

“I don’t like the Italians being criticised for how they vote,” he said at a Bloomberg event in Berlin, referring to criticism expressed by the German opposition Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor, Peer Steinbrueck.

An election last month left Italy in limbo with no political force holding enough seats to form a government, threatening prolonged instability and a renewal of the euro zone’s financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.