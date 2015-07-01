FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pace of Italian reforms is "impressive", Merkel tells Renzi
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Pace of Italian reforms is "impressive", Merkel tells Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she was impressed by the pace with which Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was implementing reforms.

“It’s quite impressive how things have been implemented - from the institutional reforms to the so-called Jobs Act,” Merkel said during a joint news conference with Renzi in Berlin.

She added that Italy’s growth perspectives were encouraging and that the overall economic direction of the country was right. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.