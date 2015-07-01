Pace of Italian reforms is "impressive", Merkel tells Renzi

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she was impressed by the pace with which Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was implementing reforms.

“It’s quite impressive how things have been implemented - from the institutional reforms to the so-called Jobs Act,” Merkel said during a joint news conference with Renzi in Berlin.

She added that Italy’s growth perspectives were encouraging and that the overall economic direction of the country was right. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)