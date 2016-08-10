FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

German property firm IVG appoints more advisers for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German property company IVG has appointed more advisors as it prepares for an initial public offering for its office properties portfolio which could be valued at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 bln), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company has called in Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Berenberg and property specialist Kempen to join Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Additional investment banks are typically brought in a few weeks before the start of an IPO.

IVG, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after costs for its landmark The Squaire office complex at Frankfurt airport overran, is also running a sale process for the office properties portfolio, which is called Officefirst.

However, indicative offers fell short of IVG's expectations, making an initial public offering of the unit more likely, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

Officefirst manages a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros ($3.6 bln), the bulk of IVG's assets, including The Squaire.

A decision in principle on whether to pursue a sale or a stock market flotation is expected at the end of August, the sources said. An IPO could be announced in September and launched in October.

Officefirst and IVG's owners - funds including York Capital, Anchorage and Davidson Kempner - would look for proceeds of between 700 and 900 million euros from an IPO, two sources said. Officefirst is looking for a stock market valuation of around 1.5 billion euros, sources said.

$1 = 0.8955 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton

