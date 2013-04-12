RLPC-Distressed investors eye German property firm IVG-bankers

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - German property company IVG Immobilien is attracting attention from distressed debt investors as some lenders seek to cut their exposure to avoid potential heavy losses in a restructuring of its 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) debts.

Between 400 million euros and 500 million in loans have been sold in three trades recently by banks looking to reduce or exit their positions in IVG and more trades are expected to occur in the coming weeks, bankers said on Friday.

IVG was not immediately available to comment.

The loans were sold to investors at around mid-80 percent of face value, a level considered to be distressed in Europe’s secondary loan market, bankers added.

IVG had outstanding debt of almost 4 billion euros at the end of 2012, comprising mostly bank loans, 3.16 billion euros of which are due to be refinanced by the end of 2014. IVG is close to breaching covenants on its debts.

The company also has a 400 million euro hybrid bond.

Lenders to IVG have included Commerzbank, BayernLB, DZ Bank, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Postbank, HSH Nordbank, IKB Deutsche Industrie Bank, KfW IPEX-Bank, LBBW, NordLB and WGZ-Bank, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

“The company has way too much debt and distressed investors are buying into it as banks look to sell out. It’s expected to be quite actively traded,” one of the banking source said.

Last month the company said it needed to restructure its debt to make sure it had enough capital to refinance its loans. It decided to postpone its annual shareholders’ meeting from May 16 to the end of July to allow time to explain a new plan to investors.

IVG employs approximately 550 staff at 19 locations in major German and European cities and manages assets totaling 21.1 billion euros, according to its website.

The company’s shares, which had touched a record low of 0.582 euros earlier this month, fell 2.5 percent to 0.7970 euros. ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)