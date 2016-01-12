FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Econ Min says Edeka must guarantee jobs in Kaiser's buy
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

German Econ Min says Edeka must guarantee jobs in Kaiser's buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German Economy Ministry Sigmar Gabriel said he would approve plans by the country’s biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser‘s, owned by retail group Tengelmann, but only as long as Edeka provided job guarantees for around 5 years.

“We’re talking here about people who work hard but don’t get especially high pay for it. These people should have a secure job for as long as possible,” Gabriel said.

Germany’s competition watchdog had last year stopped the plan.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

