UPDATE 1-German Econ Min says Edeka must guarantee jobs in Kaiser's buy

* Parties have 14 days to respond before final decision

* Deal blocked last year by competition authority

* Fears of further concentration in German grocery market (Adds background)

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister said he would approve plans by the country’s biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser‘s, owned by retail group Tengelmann, but only as long as Edeka provided job guarantees for around five years.

“We’re talking here about people who work hard but don’t get especially high pay for it. These people should have a secure job for as long as possible,” minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

Gabriel said the interested parties had 14 days to respond and he would only take a final decision after that.

Germany’s competition watchdog last year stopped the plan, saying the takeover would limit competition in big cities such as Berlin and Munich, giving Edeka a market share of more than 10 percent in some places, potentially leading to price rises.

Tengelmann has warned against a rejection of the deal, saying it could mean the end of Kaiser’s as it sees no prospect of turning around the group as a standalone business.

Kaiser’s has 451 stores, around 16,000 employees and turnover of 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion).

Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group that owns the Lidl chain, all privately owned, already account for 85 percent of the German market in which Kaiser’s has a 0.6 percent share. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Louise Jeavens)