German Econ Min delays decision on Edeka plan to buy Kaiser's
January 26, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

German Econ Min delays decision on Edeka plan to buy Kaiser's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has delayed a decision on plans by the country’s biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser‘s, owned by retail group Tengelmann, a ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the two sides had requested more time to respond to Gabriel’s demand that jobs would be guaranteed for five years. A 14-day deadline to respond to his demands expired on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley

