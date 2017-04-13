FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Do more to support infrastruture projects in Balkans, Germany's Gabriel tells EU
April 13, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 4 months ago

Do more to support infrastruture projects in Balkans, Germany's Gabriel tells EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRISTINA, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel urged the European Union on Thursday to support infrastructure projects in the Western Balkans and warned Kosovo it needed to improve relations with Serbia to progress closer to membership of the bloc.

Gabrel, who spoke after meeting Kosovan Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, urged the parliament in Pristina to adopt a disputed border deal with Montenegro to unlock a visa liberalization deal. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Toby Chopra)

