FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Lanxess to build 235 mln eur rubber plant in China
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's Lanxess to build 235 mln eur rubber plant in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Synthetic rubber specialist Lanxess of Germany plans to spend 235 million euros ($295 million) on a new plant in China to tap growth in the world’s largest car market, it said on Wednesday.

The new facility at the Changzhou Yangtze Riverside Industrial Park is slated to go on stream in 2015 and will have an annual output capacity of 160,000 tonnes of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), a substance mainly used in door sealants and windscreen wipers.

Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, is banking on long-term growth of the burgeoning auto industry in Asia, seeking proximity to global tyre makers who are expanding production there.

But the planned rubber investment comes at a time of deepening concern over China’s growth prospects. The nation’s manufacturing sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders, two surveys showed earlier this week, a sign that the pace of growth in the world’s second-largest economy will weaken well into the third quarter.

Lanxess last month predicted flat earnings in the second half on weakness in Europe and slower growth in Asia but stopped short of curtailing its full-year outlook.

$1 = 0.7961 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.