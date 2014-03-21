FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Lidl appoints new chairman in boardroom shake-up
March 21, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Lidl appoints new chairman in boardroom shake-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - German discount supermarket chain Lidl has appointed a new chairman, a day after announcing it had removed Karl-Heinz Holland, citing “unbridgeable” differences over future strategy.

Sven Seidel (40) will be Lidl’s new chairman, the Schwarz group, which owns Lidl, said in a statement on Friday. Seidel has been with the Schwarz group for more than three years.

In an unusually blunt statement, the secretive company said on Thursday, Holland was leaving after more than five years as chairman, 12 years on the board and a total of 23 years at Lidl.

The group also said on Friday Robin Goudsblom would be Lidl’s new head of buying and marketing, replacing Dawid Jaschok, whose exit was also announced on Thursday for the same undisclosed differences over strategy.

Discounters like Lidl, Aldi and smaller rivals have been losing market share in Germany to supermarkets as once frugal consumers have demanded more upmarket products and a better shopping environment.

Still, discounters have a huge 43.9 percent of the German market. They have been retaliating by moving away from goods stacked in boxes on pallets in shabby stores to introduce more branded goods, in-house bakeries and premium products.

Lidl accounts for an estimated almost three-quarters of the Schwarz group’s 2012/13 turnover of 67.6 billion euros ($93.18 billion), making it Europe’s third-biggest retailer behind Carrefour and Tesco. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
