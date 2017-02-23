FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Merkel says "no to euro bonds"
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 6 months ago

Merkel says "no to euro bonds"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that her government remained opposed to shared debt within euro zone and that she supported the principle of individual responsibility within the currency bloc.

"I see no change in our position that ... a mutualisation (of debt) cannot take place without moving competencies first to Europe. Treaty changes are in my view not on the agenda," she said, when asked about the possibility of euro bonds.

Individual responsibility must be taken by member states and if the stability of the whole euro zone is in danger, mechanisms like the European Stability Mechanism can be used, she said. "No to euro bonds." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.