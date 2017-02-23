Merkel says "no to euro bonds"

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that her government remained opposed to shared debt within euro zone and that she supported the principle of individual responsibility within the currency bloc.

"I see no change in our position that ... a mutualisation (of debt) cannot take place without moving competencies first to Europe. Treaty changes are in my view not on the agenda," she said, when asked about the possibility of euro bonds.

Individual responsibility must be taken by member states and if the stability of the whole euro zone is in danger, mechanisms like the European Stability Mechanism can be used, she said. "No to euro bonds." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)