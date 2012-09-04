Lufthansa cabin crew to strike in Munich

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa passengers face further disruption after cabin crew representatives said on Tuesday they would go on strike from 1100 GMT on Tuesday for 11 hours at Munich’s international airport in a fight over pay and working conditions.

The German cabin crew union, UFO, said it was calling on its members working at Lufthansa to go on strike in Munich from 1100-2000 GMT.

Earlier, UFO said workers would go on strike in Frankfurt from 0400-1200 GMT and in Berlin’s Tegel airport from 0300-1100 GMT. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Matt Driskill)