Lufthansa cabin crew to announce nationwide strike

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cabin crew representatives will announce on Tuesday evening when they will start nationwide strikes at Lufthansa, the head of the UFO union told Reuters.

Lufthansa has not made any movement in the row over pay and conditions and no new offer has been put forward, Nicoley Baublies said.

The union held a second round of strikes at Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin airports on Tuesday resulting in the cancellations of hundreds of flights. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan)