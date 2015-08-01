FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board games firm Ravensburger eyes more acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Board games firm Ravensburger eyes more acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Europe’s leading puzzles and games maker Ravensburger is interested in more acquisitions, after it bought Swedish wooden toy maker Brio at the start of the year, its chief executive told a German paper.

“There’s a lot of activity in the market and there’s some good possibilities,” Karsten Schmidt told German paper Welt am Sonntag in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Sunday.

Germany-based Ravensburger, which is 132 years old, makes half of its sales in its home country and the rest mainly in western Europe.

“That means there’s a lot of regions in which we want to expand,” Schmidt said, adding that the company has the necessary liquidity for acquisitions.

He said though that Ravensburger, which had turnover of 373 million euros ($410 million) in 2014, would not likely be moving into the field of action toys. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.