Ex-MAN trucks chief admits guilt in bribery probe
September 19, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Ex-MAN trucks chief admits guilt in bribery probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A German regional court sentenced the former head of MAN SE’s Truck & Bus division to a 10-month suspended jail sentence on Wednesday for aiding and abetting bribery in connection with the sale of commercial vehicles in Slovenia.

Joachim Eckert, the court’s ruling judge, said that the ex-MAN SE management board member, Anton Weinmann, had agreed to admit guilt in the case.

The ruling comes as the former chief executive of MAN SE, Hakan Samuelsson, and its ex-head of finance Karlheinz Hornung are also under investigation for allegedly aiding and abetting bribery.

Samuelsson, Hornung and Weinmann all resigned from MAN SE late in 2009, taking responsibility for a bribery scandal that cost the company 150.6 million euros ($196.6 million) in fines that year.

MAN SE is majority controlled by Germany’s Volkswagen , the third-largest carmaker in the world.

$1 = 0.7660 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes

