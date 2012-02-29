German stocks - Factors to watch on February 29

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is talking exclusively to privately held U.S. institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners on the sale of a big chunk of Deutsche’s asset management businesses, Germany’s biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.7 percent higher
Fraport and Lufthansa succeeded in a bid to prevent a walkout by air traffic controllers that would have brought Europe’s third busiest airport to a standstill on Wednesday morning. An separate injunction against the apron controllers’ strike will be heard at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
Indicated unchanged
The company has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Oracle Corp and SAP AG will have a retrial on June 18, 2012 over allegations that an SAP subsidiary wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files, a U.S. judge ordered on Tuesday.
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The builder, which is 53.4 percent owned by Spanish peer ACS , reported a pre-tax loss of 127 million euros for 2011. Poll:
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company said it was taking over engineering service provider Tebodin for 145 million euros.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday’s close.
January import prices rose 1.3 pct m/m, 3.7 pct y/y. They were seen up 0.7 percent m/m, up 3.1 percent y/y, according to a Reuters poll.
January jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen down 5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen at 6.7 percent.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)