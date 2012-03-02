German stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks :
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher
BMW indicated 0.2 pct higher
Porsche indicated unchanged
Volkswagen’s premium unit Audi said its February sales rose 10 percent to 8,531 vehicles in February.
BMW’s U.S. sales were up 31.5 percent at 26,184 vehicles in February.
Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz saw sales jump 21.7 percent.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company sees no signals it will be pushed out of the Chinese market, board member Martin Brudermueller told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
Indicated 0.4 pct lower in Frankfurt
EADS said it is working with the U.S. government to drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign orders for the new aircraft in about a year.
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The company aims to secure investment grade rating from the leading rating agencies by the end of the year, German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung said, citing Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer in an interview published on Friday.
GM‘S OPEL
General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will build cars of the brands Opel, Peugeot and Citroen based on two shared platforms, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing no sources.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday’s close.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
AIXTRON - Citigroup has raised the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’.
PROSIEBENSAT 1 - DZ Bank has cut the stock to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’.
German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, down 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
European Union leaders argued on Thursday over the right balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)