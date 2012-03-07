German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.

Adidas

Indicated down 3.4 pct

The sportswear group said emerging markets and big sporting events like the Olympics and the European soccer championships would help to offset uncertainty around consumer spending in 2012.

SIEMENS

Indicated down 0.3 pct

Siemens Enterprise Communications (SEN) wants an initial public offering in the United States by end-2012. SEN is owned by Siemens which holds a 49 percent stake, and private equity firm Gores Group, which owns the rest.

EADS

Indicated down 1.3 pct

Cash-rich European aerospace group EADS is exploring tie-ups, acquisitions and even large-scale alliances or mergers as it strives to quintuple revenues in the United States, the world’s biggest arms market.

Kloeckner

Indicated down 1.9 pct

Europe’s biggest independent steel trader will not pay a dividend for 2011 as weaker sales in Europe led to an 88 percent plunge in full-year net income.

Axel Springer

Indicated down 1.2 pct

The publisher said it expects its core profit to increase slightly this year after its online ad sales drove a 16 percent gain in 2011 profit.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1.57 pct, S&P 500 down 1.54 pct, Nasdaq down 1.36 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January industrial orders due at 1100 GMT, seen up 0.5 percent compared to 1.7 percent rise in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

