German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company’s premium car unit Audi is in talks to buy motorcycle maker Ducati, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It cited one person as saying the price could be about 850 million euros ($1.1 billion), including 800 million euros in debt.

BMW

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German premium carmaker will hold its 2011 annual results press conference. Last week BMW said it suffered a 3.3 percent drop in quarterly earnings at its core autos business, as sales of its ageing 3-Series range lost momentum ahead of February’s relaunch.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Bayer has lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it to grant a compulsory licence for its cancer treatment Nexavar to Natco Pharma in a move that could bring down the cost of other pricey medicines.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.4 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 3.1 percent higher

German financial watchdog BaFin has slapped fines on German banks for 10 cases of failing to provide retail customers with minutes of their meetings with financial advisers, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing a spokeswoman for BaFin. The maximum fine BaFin can impose is 50,000 euros, it said.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 1 percent higher

The world’s biggest reinsurer said the Greek bond swap will prompt only a limited hit to its earnings this year, while 2012 net profit is seen more than tripling to 2.5 billion euros.

EADS

Indicated 1 percent higher in Frankfurt

The World Trade Organization upheld the bulk of a ruling that Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to compete with Europe’s Airbus EAD.PA, as both sides once again claimed victory in a long-running trade row.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German steelmaker adjusted the exchange ratio of a bond, exchangeable into shares of Aurubis in 2017, after Aurubis’s AGM approved a cash dividend payment of 1.20 euros per share. The adjusted exchange ratio amounts to about 1,071.1 euros, Salzgitter said.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German private equity firm will publish first-quarter results.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

IPO

Novaled, a tiny German high-tech lighting company, aims to list shares on the Nasdaq in coming months and has mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to prepare the flotation, two people close to the matter said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March ZEW economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at 10.0, up from 5.3 in February. ZEW current conditions seen to rise to 42.5 from 40.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)