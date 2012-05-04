German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q1 results due. The industrial gases company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros ($1.06 billion). Poll:
Q1 results due. The world’s No.2 maker of polysilicon is expected to report its first-quarter EBITDA fell 40 percent to 211 million euros. Poll:
LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
E.ON - 1.00 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.35 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - 2.10 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - 2.89 eur per preference shr
MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.20 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei closed due to publish holiday.
Markit Services PMI for April due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.6, unchanged from March.
