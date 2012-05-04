FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
May 4, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

Q1 results due. The industrial gases company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros ($1.06 billion). Poll:

Related news

WACKER CHEMIE

Q1 results due. The world’s No.2 maker of polysilicon is expected to report its first-quarter EBITDA fell 40 percent to 211 million euros. Poll:

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - 1.00 eur/shr

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.35 eur/shr

HANNOVER RE - 2.10 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - 2.89 eur per preference shr

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei closed due to publish holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Services PMI for April due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.6, unchanged from March.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.