German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The world’s largest chemical maker by revenue believes southern Europe is in a recession and expects the continent’s economy to barely grow this year, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

BAYER

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The drugmaker said on Saturday it had challenged an Indian patents office order that allowed domestic rival Natco Pharma to sell a cheap generic version of the German firm’s liver and kidney cancer drug Nexavar in India.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 2.0 percent lower

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.5 percent lower

Fresenius was wasting no time in submitting the documents for its 3.1 billion euro takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin, saying it was already moving to do so as soon as May 4.

Separately, its chief executive told a newspaper Fresenius’s finances could handle another acquisition after the planned takeover of Rhoen Klinikum.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

Lufthansa manager Simone Menne stands a good chance of being named as new chief financial officer of Germany’s biggest airline, Financial Times Deutschland reported. The supervisory board is to pick a successor for CFO Stephan Gemkow later on Monday, with an announcement expected at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

The engineering conglomerate is banking on common platforms, component systems and more standardisation to help lower costs in the production of wind turbines, the head of its wind power business, Felix Ferlemann, told Wirtschafts Woche.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

The carmaker is planning new small SUV models based on its Polo and Up! cars, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing company sources.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

Australian unit Leighton Holdings said its troubled Airport Link project in Brisbane would open in August, about two months later than planned, but it said the delay would not affect its profit guidance for 2012.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said passenger numbers fell 4.3 percent in April, although it was able to fly with fuller planes in the month.

Separately, Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told Austrian newspaper Kurier the airline will raise ticket prices to offset costs for a German air travel tax and soaring fuel prices.

PORSCHE

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Porsche Automobil Holding SE first-half results due.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The printing press maker’s CEO Claus Bolza-Schuenemann told Financial Times Deutschland that the company was planning to acquire a majority stake in a Chinese maker of sheetfed offset printing machines this year, declining to reveal the name of the target.

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -2.3 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -2.8 pct at Monday’s close.

IPOs

German insurer Talanx and Rheinmetall’s car parts unit Kolbenschmidt Pierburg are set to announce their stock market listings later this month, sources familiar with the transactions said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)