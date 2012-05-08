German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

(Adds further items, adds share price indications)

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s largest airline named Simone Menne as its new chief financial officer on Monday, appointing the first female CFO at a German blue-chip company and picking a company insider to replace Stephan Gemkow.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The telecom operator agreed to pay the 50,000 German workers at its Telekom Deutschland unit 6.5 percent more pay in three stages through January 2014.

T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, has received a lot of interest in the wireless broadcast towers it is looking to sell but a top company executive said on Monday that the process could take “several months to pan out”.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower Munich Re posted net profit after minorities of 780 million euros ($1 billion) in the first quarter, in line with expectations, helped by rising investment income and low damage claims.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Deutsche Post DHL reported better than expected quarterly results and confirmed its outlook on Tuesday, citing its strong express delivery and supply chain business in Asia.

METRO AG

Incidated 0.3 percent higher

The German retailer plans to double the number of its stores in China to more than 100 over the next three to four years to grab a bigger share of the country’s growing retail market, China Business News reported on Tuesday.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany’s Hochtief, a building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain’s ACS, reported a first quarter loss weighed down by problems with two construction projects in Australia.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The German industrial group plans to float its auto parts division KSPG on the stock exchange in the first half of this year in an IPO that will not include a capital increase.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LUFTHANSA - Proposed dividend 0.25 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.05 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.

BANKS

SEB Asset Management plans to unwind its German real estate fund SEB ImmoInvest because it does not have sufficient liquidity to pay back investors.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial output due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.8 percent month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

